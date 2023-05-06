KAMPALA – The Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) has elected its inaugural leadership team.

These will be led by Interim President Eddy Kenzo, along with Vice Presidents Shebah Karungi, Pallaso, and Juliana Kanyomozi, supported by various committee chairs and regional representatives.

The leadership team shall include:

President: Eddy Kenzo

Vice 1: Shebah Karungi

Vice2: Pallaso (Pius Mayanja)

Vice3: Juliana Kanyomozi

Committees:

Finance Committee: Bebe Cool

Research & Development: Daddy Andre

PR & Communications: Phina Masanyalaze

Special Interest groups: Moses Matovu

Compliance & Regulation: Silver Kyagulanyi

Disciplinary Committee: Nina Rose

Chief Whip: Hanson Baliruno

Other Committees:

Gospel: Pastor Bugembe/Levixone

Kadongo Kamu: Fred Sebata

Regional Representatives:

“It was decided that they will use UMA regional coordinators,” reads the statement.

UNMF aims to unite musicians and promote their interests in Uganda by bringing together all associations in the industry under one umbrella.

The Federation will also focus on collaboration and growth, creating new opportunities for musicians and stakeholders in the Ugandan music industry.

Officiating at the event, Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, promised to fight for the rights of artists and committed that the government will invest resources in the Federation. She encouraged musicians to lean on her for support, emphasizing the government’s dedication to fostering the growth and success of the Ugandan music industry.

In response, Eddy Kenzo stated, “If we work together as the Uganda National Musicians Federation, we shall win. We should partner with the government to protect us so that we protect it as well.” He also promised to fight for the rights of musicians and return what has been stolen from them.

The UNMF’s organizational structure consists of a General Assembly of members, a Leadership team, Committees focusing on various aspects of the industry, Regional Representatives, a Secretariat, and a Board of Trustees featuring representatives from OWC, UNCC, and NCF.

