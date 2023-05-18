KAMPALA – The Tugende Mukikade Mbarara show held at Hotel Triangle was a night to remember, as revelers were transported back in time to the golden era of Ugandan music. The event, organized by the Elderly Network Foundation in partnership with Nile Special, was a celebration of the timeless classics that ruled the airwaves in the 90s and early 2000s. It showcased a wide range of relics from that era, including old-fashioned dresses, radio sets, television sets, and record players.

The excitement was palpable as the crowd eagerly awaited the start of the performances. When the music began, it was an electrifying experience that left everyone captivated. The Afrigo Band, one of Uganda’s most iconic bands, took the stage and immediately had the audience on their feet. They played some of their biggest hits like “Jim” and “Olumbe lw’obwavu”, which had the audience singing along and dancing to the rhythms.

Lady Mariam, the queen of the Tindatine fame, was another highlight of the night. She belted out hit after hit, including “Tindatine” and “Mumulete”. Her performance was full of energy, and the audience was in awe of her voice and stage presence.

Racheal Magoola, another legendary artist, also graced the stage and delivered a captivating performance. She sang her hit song “Obangaina”, which had the audience singing and dancing along. Her voice was smooth and soulful, transporting the crowd to a time when music was all about passion and expression.

The event was not just about the music, but also about celebrating the culture and heritage of Uganda. The various relics from the 90s on display gave revelers a glimpse into what life was like back then. The atmosphere was filled with nostalgia and a sense of pride in the country’s rich cultural heritage.

The venue, Hotel Triangle, was the perfect setting for the event. Its spacious gardens provided ample space for revelers to dance and mingle, while the hotel’s staff ensured that everyone was well taken care of. The lighting and sound systems were top-notch, creating an immersive experience that added to the overall magic of the night.

In conclusion, the Tugende Mukikade Mbarara show was an unforgettable experience that left the people of Mbarara reminiscing about the good old days of Ugandan music. The performances by the legendary artists were nothing short of amazing, and the relics from the 90s added to the overall ambiance of the event.

The venue was the perfect setting, and the organizers did an excellent job of making sure that everything ran smoothly. It was a night that truly celebrated the rich cultural heritage of Uganda and the timeless classics that continue to inspire us to this day.

