KAMPALA – The Purple Party in Hoima was a night of non-stop entertainment, filled with thrilling performances and exciting activities. From the helicopter ride experience to the incredible lineup of artists, revelers were treated to a massive show that will be talked about for years to come.

Club Pilsener, one of the event’s main sponsors, played a significant role in ensuring that the party was a success. As a brand that has always been associated with entertainment, Club Pilsener did not disappoint. They provided refreshments throughout the night, ensuring that revelers had access to their premium beer and other beverages.

The helicopter ride experience was a unique way to kick off the event, and those who paid and booked for it were given an unforgettable experience. The aerial view of the city was breathtaking, and it set the tone for the rest of the night.

The performances were nothing short of amazing, with top artists such as Sheebah, Rema Namakula, Mikie Wine, David Lutalo, Hanson Baliruno, Nina Rose, Fik Fameika, and more taking the stage. Each artist brought their A-game, performing their biggest hits and engaging the crowd with their incredible stage presence.

The miss purple party pageant was another highlight of the night. The contestants wowed the crowd with their beauty, elegance, and talent, making it a tough decision for the judges to pick a winner. The eventual winner received a prize and a chance to represent the brand in future events.

Club Pilsener beer was a hit among revelers, and it kept the party going all night long. With its crisp taste and refreshing flavor, Club Pilsener was the perfect accompaniment to the vibrant atmosphere and pulsating beats.

The show went on until late, and the crowd was record-breaking, with the largest attendance in the history of the Purple Party.

The Purple Party in Hoima was a massive success, and the revelers were given a show to remember. Club Pilsener’s involvement in the event was significant, and they played a crucial role in ensuring that the party was a success. With their continued support for entertainment events in the country, it’s clear that Club Pilsener is committed to promoting local talent and providing unforgettable experiences for party-goers. We can’t wait to see what they have in store for the next Purple Party!

