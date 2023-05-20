KAMPALA – Stuart Kavuma aka DJ Slick Stuart is said to be working on a new and exciting project with the iconic whisky brand Johnnie Walker.

The project is inspired by the brand’s new Walker City Campaign, that is set to be launched later this year.

Dubbed “The Walkers Mix,” the body of work is set to be a vibes anthem that will be highlighted at all Walker City events. A platform that will see whisky lovers immersed into the world of big flavour with Johnnie Walker tastings, mentorships, and entertainment among others.

The production of the Walkers Mix is underway, and the celebrated disc spinner is set to have a video shoot at Thrones Bar and Lounge in Bugolobi this weekend.

The selection of Slick Stuart is not surprising. The man is not only a celebrated DJ earning his own right among the greats in the country, he is also part of the renowned DJ Slick Stuart & Roja duo that is famous for their showstopping mixes and music collaborations.

He is also part of the select Johnnie Walker influencers, also known as ‘The Walkers,’ that include other talented and inspirational individuals, like radio personalities Timothy Code, Jaluo, Deedan, and content creator Nanjengo.

Speaking about the much-anticipated Walkers Mix, Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager noted that Stuart is the perfect person to produce the mash up that will provide seamless entertainment for whisky lovers, and at the same time inspire music lovers out there.

“It should come as no surprise that we decided to partner with DJ Slick Stuart on this Walkers mix, he is not only part of the Johnnie Walker family, but also, his work that spans a decade speaks to the level of progress and quality, a perfect blend for Johnnie Walker,” she said.

“So, get ready to step into the world of Big Flavor where beats meet blends with the Walkers mix,” she added

Slick Stuart started his career in 2010 working as a DJ at a small bar in Kampala. He would later come to popularity with his 2011 and 2012 mixtapes and nonstop playlists that were the bestselling making him a Kampala sensation.

He is also a recording artist with his first studio album released in 2019.

The Walkers Mix is set to be released every month and will be going live on all Johnnie Walker social media platforms in the next few days.

