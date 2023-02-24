Amapiano dancer and artiste Kamo Mphela has jetted into the country this afternoon ahead of her performance at the Tusker Lite Neon Street Rave.

The countdown to the dance-provoking, fire-cracking Amapiano vibes is now less than 24 hours away.

This will be the first time the Nkulunkulu star is visiting the Pearl of Africa. Mphela who is famed for her pulsating dance moves will be performing for her fans live at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds.

The Tusker Lite Neon Street Rave has been organised under the beer brand’s Turn On Your Lite campaign, which aims to celebrate self-expression, urban culture, uniqueness, and creativity for all.

“We are going to be delivering the most vibrant and lit experience for beer lovers and Amapiano diehards. No doubt that Kamo Mphela is about to take over Kampala. We can’t wait to party with you,” said Brand Manager, Elizabeth Mutamuliza who assured the media of a lit experience.

Speaking further, Mutamuliza stated that guests would also get a premium opportunity to be exposed to more of the Turn On Your Lite campaign.

“We shall be having amazing booths all around the venue showcasing different ways our consumers are turning on their lite. You don’t want to miss this,” she added.

Mphela will be sharing the stage with other local entertainment talents like Wonder Jr, Baraka, Bantu Vibes, DJ Ssesse, DJ Alisha, Mudra and more!

