KAMPALA —The year 2022 ended on a flavorful and tasteful note for revellers and guests that made it to the Kampala Serena Hotel for the Johnnie Walker New Year’s Eve Countdown Party on Saturday night.

To say that the year closed with a bang would be an understatement; it was the perfect way to celebrate finishing 2022, and ushering in 2023.

Dubbed the Johnnie Walker NYE Countdown Party, the event saw revellers not only celebrate the end of 2022 with music by incredible DJs, but also happily immerse in the flavourful world of the top global celebratory brand- Johnnie Walker.

Victoria Hall was lit in every sense as Fenon Productions creatively built a round stage in the middle of the hall, with LED screens hanging above it. The room also had square Johnnie Walker hangings on the roof, and two well stocked Johnnie Walker bars that ensured revellers reveled in the flavourful taste of the iconic whisky brand.

“Today’s NYE party showcases the spirit that Johnnie Walker embodies; the spirit of celebration which for many is what they came here to do. To celebrate the steps they took, and the progress that we all made in 2022,” said Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager.

“I cannot tell you how excited I am for what lies ahead for us as a brand, but most importantly what we have in store for our consumers as we continue on this Whisky Desire journey together. To say the least, we are looking forward to a flavorful and tasteful 2023,” she added.

Hosted by Timothy Code, the event kicked off at 8pm, and the party mood was set by DJ mixes from Kampala turntable favorites that included Dj Ssese, Dj VX Faisal, Dj Tenyis, Dj Tune and DJ Vanss.

However, the highlight of the night was the countdown towards midnight; with Fem Dj on the turntables, the crowd counted down into the new year in excitement. And the disc spinner did not disappoint, as he took the exhilarated crowd on a journey of musical bliss.

The crowd raised their Johnnie Walker glasses and toasted to a new year, as they sang along to Avicii’s smash hit “The Nights” before he took them straight into some South African Amapiano, and of course, some Afro Beats.

But Fem being Fem, the night couldn’t end without a trip down memory lane; he threw in some Afrigo mixes, before switching to the trending local hits, and later on a calming reggae session.

The festivities went on until the wee hours of Sunday morning with a myriad DJs taking turns on the turntables.

