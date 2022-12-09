As part of their ongoing ‘Give the Gift of Big Flavor ‘campaign, Johnnie Walker Uganda has set up a state-of-the-art personalization and flavor studio at Acacia Mall in Kisementi to give whisky lovers an opportunity to revel in the brand as the gift to give this festive season.

At the studio, consumers will be able to customize their iconic Johnnie Walker bottles by engraving photos as well as intimate and personal messages for loved ones, family, friends, or workmates.

Consumers will also have an opportunity to learn more about scotch whisky through mini mentorships by Johnnie Walker mixologists at the studio.

The Johnnie Walker flavor studio was officially launched today Thursday December 8th, by the Marketing Manager Spirits(Uganda Breweries Limited) Robert Nsibirwa.

During the launch, Brand Reserve Ambassador Agaba Tumusiime took fellow Next Media Deputy CEO Joe Kigozi the MD of Next Media through a mini mentorship on the flavorful taste of the iconic Johnnie Walker Black Label.

Nsibirwa also partook in the Give the Gift of Big Flavor campaign by gifting his guest, Mr. Kigozi with a well wrapped Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle with a special inscription ‘Merry Xmas Joe Kigozi that was engraved on the bottle at the Flavor Studio.

Addressing the media, Uganda Breweries Marketing Manager Spirits – Nisibirwa said that the aim of the campaign, and the studio in particular, is to make this year’s festive gifting more special, intimate, and meaningful.

“It is the season of giving, and when it comes to presents that deliver presence, you can’t do better than giving a gift that is 12 years in the making with a taste that keeps on giving. This holiday, Give the Gift of Big Flavour – give Johnnie Walker, because with it will come memories that will stay for years and years,’ Nsibirwa said.

Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda added that all after-sale services at the studio will be free of charge to everyone that will choose a gift from the Johnnie Walker range of products.

“This studio is one of the many ways we are showing gratitude to our consumers, it is us telling them that we see them, and that we appreciate their support. This is why we are helping them personalize their gifts at no cost. All one has to do, is buy a Johnnie Walker bottle from any of our partner outlets, then make their way to the Flavor studio at Acacia Mall with their receipt, and they will have their bottle/s personalized to their liking,” she said.

The partner outlets include all Carrefour Supermarkets, Quality Supermarkets, Standard Supermarkets, as well as Mega Standard supermarkets.

On the other hand, gift givers will also be rewarded for choosing Johnnie Walker, with a gift for every purchase that they make. They will receive customized Johnnie Walker merchandise like Hip Flasks, Duffle Bags etc.

The Give the Gift of Big Flavor campaign and the Johnnie Walker Flavor studio shall be running throughout the month of December.

Related