Johnnie Walker Uganda has launched a new gifting campaign aimed at giving whisky enthusiasts an opportunity to share the perfect gift to give this festive season.

The campaign which was launched this week is set to give whisky lovers and consumers a range of products to choose from, as they show appreciation and share in the merry making with family, friends and workmates this season.

In a bid to make the campaign bigger and more intimate this year, the brand has set out strategies to elevate end of year parties, by sharing Johnnie Walker premium experiences with both consumers and corporate entities.

The 2022 gifting experience will give the person choosing the perfect gift to give an opportunity to share personalised and intimate messages for their loved ones, that will be engraved on the iconic Johnnie Walker bottles at the JW personalisation studio at Acacia mall, starting December 1.

At the studio, consumers will also get a chance to learn more about the best ways to consume and enjoy their scotch through mentorships at the Johnnie Walker flavour studio.

Speaking about the campaign, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda emphasised that the campaign is designed to benefit both the person gifting, and the receiver.

“This year we want to make gifting a bit more intimate and personal. We believe that bonus services like engraving and personalisation, will make the gifts more meaningful, special and memorable, especially for the gift recipients.

On the other hand, the person gifting will be rewarded for choosing Johnnie Walker as the gift to give this festive season. For every purchase, the buyer will walk away with rewards ranging from Johnnie Walker merchandise like hip flasks, duffle bags, wallets, caps, jumpers, hats, and mini whisky mentorships. And that’s all on top of the personalised messages on the gifts,” Kyokunda said.

Kyokunda also highlighted that beyond tasting and getting tips on the best ways to enjoy Johnnie Walker, the mini mentorships will arm the customers with deeper knowledge about the taste profiles of the different Johnnie Walker products, hence helping them make perfect gift choices for their loved ones and friends.Kyokunda added that this year’s campaign also includes a gifting offer for corporate companies and groups.

“We have a couple of after-sale offers for corporate companies and groups of people. We shall go ahead and give them Johnnie Walker experiences that shall range from setting up the Johnnie Walker Lounge with bars, ushers, mixologists, gifts, and engraving services,” she added.

The gifting campaign offers will see consumers who purchase from the Deluxe and Super Deluxe (Red Label, Black and Double Black) category, walk away with a hip flask and free gift wrapping.

Purchases in the super premium category, that includes Green, Gold and Aged 18 Johnnie Walker products, win luxury weekend bags and free gift wrapping.

Whisky enthusiasts can access and take part in the campaign at all participating bars, and stores like Quality Supermarkets ( Kitende, Naalya and Lubowa), Carrefour Stores (Lugogo, Oasis and Victoria) Standard Supermarket at Garden City Mall), Mega Standard opposite Old Taxi Park and at Acacia Mall.

