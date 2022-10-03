KAMPALA —After being cancelled for two years in a row, the much sought-after beer festival—Oktoberfest— returned with bang at the shores of Lake Victoria.

The Oktoberfest that was held on the weekend at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo, attracted an array of revellers whose thirst for beer was very prominent.

Thousands including tourists from around the world flocked to the event for live music whose headliners included reggae maestro Maddox Sematimba and leading guitarist, the legendary Myko Ouma.

As early as mid Saturday, revelers were running in bikini clothing to secure a spot at the first Oktoberfest in two years.

Face masks were not required.

The only restriction often repeated by the Mcee of the day was to drink responsibly.

The Germany-sponsored famed beer festival ran under the theme Recognising The Friendship And Strong Cultural And Economic Partnerships Between Germany and Uganda And Celebrating This Unique Relationship Through Food, Drink And Art.

Revelers enjoyed the heavy beer mugs, fat-dripping sausages and pretzels the size of dinner plates at the Oktoberfest, where bear prices had been cut by a half, thanks to Nile Breweries, one of the lead sponsors.

The Oktoberfest features other activities like costume competition, games like arm wrestling, eating challenges, beer straw challenges, beer pong, where the best dressed were awarded with a return ticket to Europe for two by Brussels Airline.

Other sponsors of the events include Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited, Ranchers Finest, Pepsi, Safeboda, Radio city and the Germany Embassy in Kampala.

