KAMPALA – Kampala-based rapper Khan Givas just revealed that he’s got a new five-song Ep called “can’t”. It arrives September 18 via Givas’s own record label Hustlers Base Collaborations.

“Can’t” marks Givas’s first collection of new songs since Jitambue in September of 2021.

Gilivazio Akambamu, professionally known as Khan Givas, has also done songs like Gambaye Ft Nohart ‘You’re Mine, Amuka, On Fleek, Jitambue and others.

Khan Givas, sometimes Mr. Lover Boy is a versatile artist who sings in both native languages and international languages, and this makes him unique.

