KAMPALA – Chipper Cash once has again partnered with House Of Djs to bring you another edition of Blankets & Wine. The partners held a press briefing on Friday to unveil other sponsors and artists ahead of the upcoming Blankets and wine festival to take place on 24th July 2022.

Blaq Diamond from South Africa was unveiled as the surprise act for the highly anticipated festival.

The theme for this edition is ‘’Blankets is Me’’. Blankets at 10 is to celebrate the music, art and fashion over the 10 years. Blankets and wine gives an Urban-Afrocentric experience through exceptional display of talent through music and art.

Alongside Blac Diamond from South Africa, this edition will feature Ayra starr from Nigeria, Zulitums, Josh Baraka, Kamanzi, Alideki Brian, DJ Sese, Fem Deejay and Melodic Inversions. Hosted by Miss Deedan and Lynda Dane.

“We have launched new products since last time. As we speak all chipper customers can receive money from across 9 countries in the world. Initially, you could only receive funds when you have the Chipper Cash App, but now we are proud to inform you that you can receive your funds through Mobile Money MTN and Airtel and a few bank wallets that we are going to create. Back to the event, we are very excited and are going to walk the journey with House of Djs and we wish everyone a very good journey and to enjoy the function when it comes. For those who haven’t downloaded the Chipper Cash App, please download it. There are so many gifts that we planning to give out during the Klarified that we are going to have in the coming weeks and one was yesterday. Chipper Cash is very proud to be part of Blankets and Wine and we wish you all the best’’ Dan Tumuranye Country Director, Chipper Cash.

As the Platinum Sponsor, (the digital payments partner) of this year’s 10th Edition of Blankets and Wine, Chipper Cash is offering all party goers discounted tickets of up to 20%. The company says the tickets are available via chipperevents.com.

There’s also planned flash ticket sales with crazier discounts for all verified Chipper Cash users. The tickets are available single, couple, or squad tickets for a group of four.

