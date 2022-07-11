KAMPALA —The sixth season of the Singleton Match-Play Challenge climaxed with a bang at the Entebbe Cricket grounds on Saturday.

The organisers stopped at nothing to ensure ‘The Night in the Oscars’ themed event lived up to the billing of the historical Oscars event they benchmarked.

The golfers who are known to enjoy rocking their t-shirts, shorts and caps, adhered to the black tie dress code; and they surely looked amazing.

The day teed off witj subsidiary rounds of golf, and later the final match-play battle for the championship between Patrick Ndase with partner Philemon Akatuhurira, taking on Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore.

And as the sun set, golfers started thronging the Entebbe cricket grounds for the much anticipated luminous 19th hole to celebrate a successful end of season six of the series.

At the Cricket Oval, Fenon Events had outdid themselves with splendid production that was worth the evening’s theme.

Speaking to the golfing fraternity, UBL board member Jimmy Mugerwa thanked Singleton and Entebbe Golf Club for the hard work put in to grow the Singleton Golf Challenge into the biggest golfing event in the land.

Mugerwa then took the honor to officially introduce the new UBL MD Andrew Kilonzo to the golfers.

Mr Kilonzo expressed gratitude to the golfers for their commitment and passion towards the game, and Singleton as a brand.

“I want to extend my sincerest appreciation to the golfing community and members of Entebbe Club for the last six years you have ensured to come in large numbers and take part in the Singleton Challenge. With each year came different challenges but you stayed the course and never wavered. You are the cornerstone of the Singleton Challenge and the fuel that has kept this Singleton fire burning,” said Kilonzo.

The golfers were treated to sumptuous dinner and lots of Singleton as they cheered the day’s winners.

Comedian Salvado, the event MC cracked golfers with jokes, while legendary Afrigo Band took the audience on a musical journey of Uganda’s biggest classics.

From their prestigious 2007 hit ‘Oswadde Nyo’, ‘Nantongo, ‘Emmere Esiridde’ among other smash hits that got some guests join the band on the podium to showcase their singing abilities.

The night’s winning pair of Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira were awarded with an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai where they will get to watch the Desert Classic, one of the world’s most prestigious golfing events.

The winner in the pros’ category- Silver Opio, was also awarded the biggest share of Shs15m kitty and hampers from co-sponsors HTC and DSTV.

One of the key highlights of the night was when the former Singleton Brand Manager Annette Nakiyaga, was honored with the Singleton Lifetime Achievement Award for the efforts she put into the Singleton Golf Challenge and ensured it grew into the biggest sports event in the country.

“I’m proud that the Singleton Golf Challenge has grown all the way to its sixth edition. I celebrate each of us in this room, because each of us has a story about the biggest golf tournament in the country. I gladly accept this award and I pray it inspires all of us to keep the Singleton Golf Challenge soaring,” Nakiyaga noted in her acceptance speech.

Golfers partied on till the wee hours of Sunday morning.

