KAMPALA — The Singleton Challenge promises to bring the Oscars to the 19th hole as Season Six of one of the country’s prime sports events reaches its climax on Saturday 9 July. The Challenge’s 19th hole, dubbed “A Night at the Oscars” will be the reward for the hundreds of golfers who have braved the greens for the last six months.

With one of the best acts, Singleton cocktails and MC Daniel Omara to spice up the black tie event, the organisers have promised a night the golfers won’t forget.

“The Singleton Challenge has crafted a rich legacy of spectacular 19th holes and come 9 July, we will continue with our tradition of crafting lasting expressions as we toast to the tastesfully rich Singleton,” said Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager of The Singleton.

The Reserve Brand Ambassador, Agaba Tumusiime will also take the golfers on a Singleton whiskey journey to enable them appreciate the rich liquid.

Guests will have a multisensory malt whiskey experience as the mixologist of the day will be serving the house with flavourful cocktails while Singleton bottles will be sold at a discount.

The Singleton Challenge is a golf tournament which began in 2017 to encourage golfers around Kampla to play at courses out of the city and at Entebbe Club’s par 71 lakeside golf course.

The winning pair between Patrick Ndase/Philemon Akatuhurira and Joram Tuwmine/Julius Borore will be getting an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai.

