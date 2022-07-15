KAMPALA – Award-winning Nigerian singer Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko better known by his stage name Adekunle Gold has expressed his excitement to perform in Uganda for the very first time. Adekunle, who jetted in Friday morning addressed the press today at the International University of East Africa (IUEA) in Kansanga where he was welcomed by a big crowd.

The Sinner singer will headline the Club Dome tomorrow (July 16) at the Lugogo Cricket Oval alongside South Africa’s Costa Titch. Famed for songs such as Okay, It is what it is, No forget, Before you sleep among others, Adekunle Gold gained widespread attention after releasing the 2015 hit single “Sade.”

Speaking to the media, the singer said he has always wanted to perform in Uganda on a number of events and promised to deliver the best experience to Ugandans at his show tomorrow.

“It has been hard work, resilience and God. Let no one lie to you that hard work does not pay. Love and life inspire me.”

The singer also thanked Ugandans for supporting his music through streaming and playing his songs. He also encouraged them to support local talent so that they can also thrive best in the industry.

The Club Dome happening for the 6th edition will also feature South Africa rapper Costa Tsobanoglou popularly known as Costa Titch. Costa Titch arrived in the country on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to hold a pre-party later tonight at Club Illusion.

Top local stars including Vinka, Sheebah Karungi, John Blaq, Daddy Andre, Kataleya and Kandle, Slick Stuart and Roja, among others are also lined up to perform.

