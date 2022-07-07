KAMPALA —The month of July is jam packed with events every weekend and organisers busy putting final touches on what is promising to be an exhilarating month for Uganda’s party animals.

However, one event that is quite different from the rest is the Guinness Bright House Experience that is kicking off the party this month.

Taking place this Saturday at Motiv in Kampala, the event that is being organised by Guinness Uganda has been making waves on social media due to the unique style and set that the invited guests have been promised.

A fusion of creativity and socialising, the Bright House will be a hub for people to connect and inspire each other over a Guinness. It will have consumers interact with the brand in spaces of their interests scaled up from football that is synonymous with the brand to music, fashion, visual arts, and digital content creation with master classes that will be done from midday throughout the day.

Here is a look at some of the faces to expect at the Guinness Bright House.

Azawi: Signed to music powerhouse Swangz Avenue, Pricilla Zawedde aka Azawi is a multi-talented singer, songwriter and recording artist who broke onto the music scene in early 2019 with her hit song Quinimino. Since then, the star has not only made some of Uganda’s biggest club bangers, but has also written hit songs for some of the biggest artists in the game like Eddy Kenzo, Lydia Jasmine and Nina Roz among others. Azawi will be sharing tips on how to make it in a cutthroat music industry at the Guinness Bright House.

Benon Mugumbya: An artist in his own right, with over 15 years of experience in the music and production business, Benon who was once the other half of the singing duo Benon and Vampos is now a businessman and founder of Swangz Avenue, a multi-million music house that has natured unique and great Ugandan talent over the years. His key take outs at the master class will be for enterprising minds looking to start a music career and perhaps make a business out of it. He is definitely a man to watch at the Bright House.

Lukman Ali: The name Lukman Ali is one that is synonymous with success especially in the visual arts world, specifically film. Lukman made news early in the year after one of his movies The Girl Yellow Jumper became the first Ugandan film to feature on Netflix making him the perfect man to listen to from the film industry.

Uncle Mo: Moses Kiboneka popularly known as Uncle Mo is a comedian and content creator who has transformed the comedy industry in Uganda with his wit, humour and satire that have made him a household name. He will be talking all things content creation from passion to business.

Andrew Kabuura: A veteran sports journalist, Kabuura is bound to bring the fun to the sports room at the Guinness Bright House with his wit, humour and niche for sport content creation.

Tony Mawejje: A Ugandan international footballer Mawejje, will be discussing issues on going pro, life on the international football stage.

Expect the Do’s and Don’ts.

The other masters expected to take to the Bright House stage include fashion connoisseurs Sham Tyra, Denim Cartel and Ghetto, Art fenius Kwizera, athletics champion Dorcus Inzikuru and speakees from the Makerere School of Art.

The night will also have what the organisers termed as the night mode that will see revellers treated to a party starting at 17:59 with performances from Cohen Jayce, DJ Ali Breezy and many more.

Access to the event is by invitation only. However, interested parties can follow the Guinness Uganda social media platforms for a chance to win themselves tickets to the event.

