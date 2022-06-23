About a month ago, Singer Pice Jovan could not hide his excitement about his upcoming album listeners’ party. Every day of the week, the singer went to his social media to announce that June 20 would be the day he drops his seven track EP dubbed ‘Showtime’.

Monday was the d-day for the much anticipated EP. GHL music, a record label that manages Pice Jovan held a press conference at H20 where the EP was meant to be launched later in the evening. While at there, Jovan assured the press how everything was in check and he could not wait to perform the seven songs off his album for the fans and friends.

During the show in the evening, it turned out that the program could have changed and neither GHL nor Pice knew about it. For starters, every Monday is dubbed the African Mondays hosted by DJ Fikie and it is meant for artistes to premier their new songs. When it came to Monday 20th, Fikie’s program must have clashed with Pice Jovan’s program. Pice unlike other artistes was supposed to perform seven songs which are off the album but everything changed and he was disappointed that he was instead allowed to perform only two songs by the owner of the night.

DJ Fikie according to a source who prefers anonymity in the beginning did not seem bothered and wasn’t inviting Pice on stage yet in their preparations earlier, it was agreed that he would step on stage at 1:30am. It was after the fans of Pice Jovan exerted pressure on the DJ and Mc when they called Pice on stage and that was an hour after 1:30am.

When Pice kicked off his performance, it was cut short after two songs and Fikie instead called on another act on stage. In short, the plan was not executed even after a whole month of planning for the premiere. Both the record label (GHL Music) and Pice Jovan are disappointed about how DJ Fikie treated them on a day that was meant to be fan for them.

According to the label, whatever happened on Monday should stay in the past and life has to go on. The management of Pice urged his fans to go checkout the songs on all streaming platforms. The Show time album has songs like Nyiga, Zzina, Gold Digger, Masanyalaze, Kidogo, Ade and Different.

