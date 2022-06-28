KAMPALA —MultiChoice Uganda has once again revealed the latest shows and films that will air in July. The latest and all new Kyaddala show will air on Pearl Magic Prime.

Kyaddala narrates stories on sexual reproductive health and rights intertwined with the plethora of challenges that adolescents face with the everyday people that they encounter such as peers, teachers, parents, and society at large through the characters of E ze and Jefferson.

Additionally, most watched shows like Prestige, Sanyu and Date My Family return on to the channel with an all-new exciting season. These shows will start airing in July and as such Ugandans are encouraged to brace themselves for an action-packed series line up. This follows the introduction of Gamyuse on Pearl Magic, as well as the preparation of Zizu, a show by Dickson Zizinga which will also launch on Pearl Magic in July.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by MultiChoice Uganda the local content marketing manager Brian Mulondo revealed that Ugandan film makers had been busy with producing more exciting content that will be aired on the Pearl Magic and Pearl Magic Prime channels.

“We are excited to reveal our cocktail of series like Kyaddala and latest seasons from shows like Sanyu, Prestige, Date My Family all of which registered high ratings and viewership from our customers,” Mulondo mentioned.

In a bid to recognize and honor the hard work put into the making of the series prominent on Pearl Magic and Pearl Magic prime channels, Sanyu and Prestige, actors and actresses of the two shows were hosted to a dinner to recognize their effort and achievements.

While at the dinner the actors and actresses present were commended for the work put into producing and creating some of the most widely watched series in the country.

Speaking at the dinner Joan Semanda Kizza the PR and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda appreciated the film makers on their consistency and perseverance during the times when most would ordinarily give up.

“The resilience each of you has portrayed is proof that you are all forces to be reckoned with in your respective fields of expertise. We are truly honored to work with you all. Your talent and ambition are impeccable and as such we are truly honored that you grace us on our channels Pearl Magic and Pearl Magic prime,” Semanda said.

Season 3 of Prestige and Sanyu, as well as Season 4 of Date My Family will air on Prime Magic Prime from the 27th June, 28th June and July 2022. Zizu will also launch in July 2022.

