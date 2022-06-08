KAMPALA – MasRob events has announced September 9 as the date for the much-anticipated concert known as the Worship Xplosion.

The concert will take place at Kampala Serena Hotel’s Victoria Hall and will feature both international and local artistes.

During a media briefing at MasRob events offices in Bunga, Mr Robinson Masembe the CEO of Masrob said that the show will be one of the biggest gospel VIP shows in Uganda this year.

He explained that besides him being the CEO of the event company, he is also one of the members in the 12-man band known as the ‘Let them sing band’.

The band that will mark 10 years in existence in the Worship Xplosion concert will also have performances from Kenya’s Evelyn Wanjiru and Eve Bahati.

From Uganda, the show will feature Gabbie Ntaate, Brian Lubega, Joel Zaabu and Sandra Suubi among others.

During the press briefing, gospel songstress Gabbie Ntaate said she is excited to join ‘Let them sing’ band as they celebrate 10 years of live band gospel music. She said that it will be an evening of praise and worship and she promised to also deliver good music on the evening of September 9.

Tickets to the Worship Xplosion will go for Shs100,000 standard, Shs200,000 VIP and shs2,000,000 for a table of 10 people.

