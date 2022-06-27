KAMPALA — The much anticipated East African Carnival (EAMC) went down as legendary Jua Cali & Wyre from Kenya, alongside other Ugandan top artistes Ykee Benda, Fik Fameica, Irene Ntale, and Winnie Nwagi, graced the event with electrical performances.

It was a case of rolling back the years as Jua Cali & Wyre performed hits that brought them to the limelight in Kenya and within East Africa.

Other celebrities that performed were; Radio City’s Deejay JO, DJ Mujo and DJ Cisse, and the latest Renowned DJ & media personality, DJ Suuna Ben.

Various sponsors pulled it off this second time, including Nile Breweries Limited, Stanbic FlexiPay, Coca-Cola, RadioCity 97fm, NTV, KCCA, Uganda Airlines, Hawkseye Lodge Bunyonyi, CedarNet, Sky Reinsurance, Capital One Group (COG) and Tembezi Transporters.

According to the organizers, the East African Meat Carnival is a quarterly event hosted by The Gardens. This season II which has been in a larger venue and attracted more revellers is a fusion of meats and music from different East African countries: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, with partiers served sizzling, mouth-watering Kenyan nyama choma.

Ugandan delicacies were paired with Nile Special beer, as partygoers had fun and enjoyed the afternoon.

The event was open to all fun lovers, including young families, entrepreneurs and corporates (organizations/companies), and the East African community resident in and outside Uganda.

Renowned Kenyan Chef Pascal, alongside Chef Kaheru and other chefs, prepared Kenyan delicacies like authentic Goat nyama Choma, Mutura and Mukimo.

The next East African Meat Carnival (EAMC) is set for Saturday 27th August 2022, with a focus on Rwanda, which is timely following the reopening of the Uganda – Rwanda border after a three-year closure.

