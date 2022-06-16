KAMPALA — Fathers’ Day is around the corner, and Johnnie Walker Uganda is partnering with Sheraton Hotel Kampala to make the day a memorable one for all father figures.

Johnnie Walker and Sheraton are hosting a Fathers’ Day ‘drink up’ that will see fathers and father figures around the country celebrated in a special and intimate way come June 19th.

Code named “One One with Dad,” the drink up that will include an array of activities, will see fathers share memorable moments with their children and loved ones in a significant way, as they enjoy Johnnie Walker Black Label at a 50% discount.

The drink up will also be characterised with abundance of delicious food and barbeque from the Sheraton menu, Johnnie Walker goodies, as well as mixologists that will make and guide guests on how to make amazing iconic Johnnie Walker cocktails.

Speaking about the festivity, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda highlighted the distinct way the brand wants to celebrate fathers and their special place, guidance and bond with society.

“As Johnnie Walker, we aspire to be at the heart of the special moments, seasons and days that our consumers experience; and Father’s Day is definitely one of those days. We want to be able to share in the bond, and make the day memorable for both fathers and their loved ones. And what better way to do that than with an intimate drink up at the luxurious Sheraton Hotel, with family and friends sipping off the iconic Johnnie Walker to celebrate an important figure; the DAD!” said Kyokunda.

Christine added that it is going to be a special gathering, that shall not require any reservations; “just walk into the Sheraton with your dad, or the father figure in your life and enjoy a perfect dad-child moment,” she added.

Father’s Day is an internationally celebrated holiday that honours fatherhood and paternal bonds as well as the influences that fathers hold in everyday societal life. The day is celebrated annually on every third Sunday of June which will falls on this Sunday June 19th this year.

