KAMPALA – Club Pilsner’s ‘Club Dome’ is back for the sixth time bigger and better. The musical event that targets universities had taken a break following the outbreak of Covid-19 that saw a lockdown on most of the sectors of the economy including entertainment.

The event that has a huge following from campusers and young millennials in tertiary institutions of learning will kick off in Kampala on Saturday July 16 2022 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval and will be headlined by Nigerian star Adekunle Gold alongside Costa Titch and the best here in Uganda.

Speaking to the media yesterday at the relaunch that happened at Panamera Bar and Lounge, Joel Galla, the Nile Breweries’ Brand Manager Club and Premiums revealed that like it has been done in the past, Club Dome will have tours across the country reaching out to their consumers in different cities and towns.

“Club Dome had taken a long break due to the Covid-19 lockdown and the ban on events. It used to be one of the events we used to reach out to our consumers and for two years this has not happened, which is why we felt the need to make a huge, big comeback,” she said.

Galla further revealed that the Dome is going to move across the country as done in the previous years since they want to reach out to all their consumers and reignite that spark for partying and having a good time which had been dimmed by the lockdown.

The Dome evolves every year so it stays fresh. There are different themes for each year and the last one held in 2018 had a Caribbean theme while 2022’s theme is futuristic.

Although the upcountry venues are yet to be confirmed the events will be held within close proximity to universities in the specific regions.

The Dome joins the list of entertainment events that Club Pilsner has been unleashing since the re-opening of concerts such as Purple Party Tours, Capital FM Tours, Brunch-in-House among others.

Club Dome also returns at a time when campusers’ favorite Club bottles, the 330ml bottles, have been reintroduced to the market. This will mean that revelers at the Club Dome will have three options of Club Pilsener packaging to choose from; the 500ml long neck, the Club sleek cans or the Shorty.

Several acts like DJ Roja, Daglous Lwanga, Fefe Busi, Vamos 256, Eddy Wizzy among others spiced up the night to get revelers excited as they sipped on club shawties and cocktails.

