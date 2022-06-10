FORT PORTAL — Following a couple of exciting Tusker Lite Neon parties in different parts of the country, Fort Portal is the next stop and musical trio B2C is set to headline the event at the Pavillion Bar and Grill this Saturday, June 11.

Initially, the Kampala Boys were expected to be on a European tour performing in London this weekend, but due to unforeseen circumstances involving travel documents their trip was cancelled.

The trio will now be re-directing their energy to the townsfolk of Fort Portal. Local acts will also be given a platform to perform along with games and prizes to be won.

“For this weekend, we couldn’t think of a more perfect act to lite up Fort Portal than the B2C. They are fun, vibrant and most definitely know how to have a good time. We are looking forward to having them,” shared Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Tusker Lite Brand Rep.

The Tusker Lite Neon regional parties kicked off in April, and have so far made stops in Mbarara, Hoima and Masindi towns.

The Neon tour series will continue to light up other major towns across the country with its Masindi Neon edition on for this Saturday May 28th at Café Milano. Gates will be open at 5:00pm and entry is by purchasing two Tusker Lites at only Shs10,000.

