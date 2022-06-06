KAMPALA – Revellers in Jinja were over the Martyr’s Day weekend treated to a two-day (June 3rd and 4th) showcase of Uganda’s tourism potential dubbed Vumbula Uganda Festival.

The event that was happening for the 4th edition registered a record-breaking crowd that left many yearning for more and comparing it to Nyege Nyege at the Nile Nest Resort.

Vumbula Uganda Festival showcased the key tourism and cultural products that Jinja has to offer together with mind-blowing live band performances from Uganda’s top musicians, deejays and more.

To spice up the evenings were sensational Aziz Azion and the amazing Abeeka Band who kept the revellers on their feet as many of them were seen sipping on their Nile Special.

There were also performances from An Known, Hit Nature, DJ Roja, MC Casmir, DJ El-Nicho, Livin MC & Evelyn MC.

Joelle Galla, the Brand Manager Club & Premium Brands at Nile Breweries said that since April 2021, Nile Special established a mutually beneficial relationship with Vumbula in helping to promote their campaign as the official partner.

She explained that they have now partnered on five (5) travel editions and these have been memorable travel experiences whereby all those who went on the trip were able to ‘kuvumbula’ what makes Uganda the Pearl of Africa.

“Uganda is uniquely gifted in different regions and it is great we are able to positively show their tourism aspects,” Joelle Galla said.

