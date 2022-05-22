KAMPALA – Fenon Records boss, Steve Jean on Thursday night proved he has bounced back to actively participate in the music industry.

The production mogul on Thursday night set the party mood at Cielo Lounge in Kololo as he unveiled his new signing Vamos 256, as he premiered his new song ‘Konkona’.

The song produced by the legendary Steve Jean at Fenon records is the singer’s first project after he was signed a few weeks ago.

Before Vamos 256 was unveiled to the audience that was patiently waiting for him, his video was played back to back to the amusement of the revelers who could not help dancing and rhyming along.

At about 10:30pm, Vamos 256 took to the stage and performed the song twice as some of the revelers joined him on the platform to dance as he performed ‘Konkona’.

The evening later went on with different people catching up and heading into photo moments as others decided to depart at leisure.

Signed under Fenon Records, Vamos 256 will be managed by Night Sky Talent Management.

Konkona is Vamos 256’s first song. It is written by Vamos 256, directed by Edrine Paul and produced by Steve Jean. As the song name suggests, the artist asks his lover throughout the song to knock (Konkona) so he takes a glance at her.

Fenon Records is known as the music record label that made the Blu*3, and partly, gospel singer Levixone. The company that has mastered the art of events production over the years has again returned to give us another fresh talent.

Konkona that has so far taken TikTok by storm is the artist’s first production under his new record label, Fenon. According to Vamos, he was directed to Fenon through a friend who told him to send his song to Steve Jean at Fenon.

He said that after his music reached Fenon, he was called to the studio and was offered free studio time and that was how he ended up as an artist signed to Fenon.

Vamos 256 is rumoured to be recording an album already that he will release when the right time comes.

