KAMPALA —Nigerian sensation hitmaker Chidozie GodsFavour, aka Fave SZN who is already in Kampala will be performing live at Levels Bar and Lounge Stress Clinic on Monday, May 16th.

Fave has been on a roll, releasing one amazing hit song after another.

From Beautifully, Baby Riddim, to Mr Man, Fave continues to demonstrate herself as a distinguished talent in every song she releases.

Arguably one of the most impressive voices out of Nigeria, the singer already proved her worthy with an epic performance at Club Guvnor on Friday —leaving revellers yearning for more.

The event host Jokwiz Klean described Fave as a perfect choice to throng their clients.

The songstress is expected to serve the crowd sheer magic with her Baby Riddim and Mr. Man, her most popular songs in Kampala.

Fave is also expected to perform her latest singles and songs off her Riddim 5 EP among others.

Besides Fave, the event whose entrance fee is only UGX20.000 shall feature a lineup of celebrated disc spinners, poets, comedy and jam sessions.

