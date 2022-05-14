KAMPALA —Silky-voiced Nigerian hitmaker Fave turned up the party at Guvnor with a performance that brought a whole new meaning to the term ‘epic’.

The versatile performer was a formidable presence on stage during Smirnoff’s Shonale Club Edition with Fave, using her incredible voice to charm fans as she gave them exactly what they wanted to hear when she kicked off the show with one of her most popular songs, Beautifully.

The songstress was only getting started, serving the crowd sheer magic with her Baby Riddim and Mr. Man hits, two songs that gave revellers something to reminisce about as most of them knew the lyrics to these songs.

Fave also performed her latest singles and songs off her Riddim 5 EP, captivating and connecting with fans whose delighted faces were the best confirmation that they all had had a great time.

Smirnoff brand manager Annet Nakiyaga described the Shonale Club Edition with Fave as a huge success and the perfect way to get the brand’s ‘Turn Up the Taste’ campaign underway.

“Smirnoff has a heritage of unmatched quality. We were excited to turn up the taste at the Shonale Club Edition with Fave, an incredible musician who delivered a performance of pure quality.

With her hit songs ruling the airwaves and on everyone’s playlist, she was the perfect match to kickstart the Turn Up the Taste campaign,” said Ms Nakiyaga.

From the spectacular Smirnoff photo booth, Fave’s epic performance to the classy décor courtesy of Fenon Events, the Shonale Club Edition with Fave was a night to remember.

