Agip Motel was Mbarara’s ultimate party place on Saturday night as the Walker’s Tour made a pitstop in the land of milk and honey. Draped in yellow and gold, the motel was host to the first up-country edition of the tour over the weekend.

Kicking off the night with a showcase of some of Mbarara’s finest talents who included Mat Henry, Vamous 256 and Truth 256 performing their new releases with MC Kacheche and media personality Deedan as his co-host working the crowd and warming it up for what was next. Agip was a party.

However, among the Mbarara stars, it was the son of the land Ray G who was welcomed with a roar of applause that took the roof off Agip Motel.

He began by performing a crowd favourite, ‘Iteeka’ and you could clearly tell that he was truly part of the town and the people. The highlight of his performance though was “Omushehe”, the smash hit he did with Spice Diana.

As the night progressed however, Agip was turned upside down when DJ Slick Stuart stepped on stage and onto the discs. The celebrated DJ, who is also a Walker, left no genre untouched playing RnB, Reggae, Amapiano, Ugandan Kidandali not to mention Congolese beats that got waists in motion.

However, it was not only Slick Stuart that got revellers on their feet. The National Walker, Navio, held his own performing Ngalo, Nawulira and crowd favourite Njogereza that got the Mbarara crowd going wild.

Speaking about the event, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda toasted to the happy moments and the unforgettable experiences that the tour had created for the consumers in Mbarara and western Uganda.

“Johnnie Walker is about moments like these, the unforgettable experiences we have had and shared are what this is about and the fact that we have celebrated and highlighted those that keep walking in their different career spaces makes this even better,” Kyokunda said.

The night ended with a riveting performance by Karole Kasita as she took partygoers on an epic dancehall journey performing some of her biggest hits like Balance and Binyuma.

The tour next heads to northern Uganda, in Gulu, for its the third leg.

