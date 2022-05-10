Kataleya and Kandle is a sensational female singing duo comprised of Hadijah Namakula (Kataleya) and Rebecca RobinsNabatuusa (Kandle).

The duo that now has six songs to their name thanks to their management Theron including ‘Nkunonya, Muzibe wa love, ‘Kyolina’, ‘’Tonafuya’, ‘Pain killer’ and their biggest song so far ‘Do me’.

We have in the past counted a number of success stories in the Ugandan music industry of singing duos. The Goodlyf, Ziza Bafana and Yiya Moze, Kent, and Flosso name them and now Kataleya and Kandle who are aiming to do much more than what the above mentioned have done in the industry.

Around 2017, the two realised that there was no female singing duo and decided to start a singing career together to fill this gap.

They started their career with no management but their passion for music and talent earned them a spot at Theron Music where they are signed. Their single ‘Muzibe wa love’ is topping the charts which has given them hope for an even brighter future.

The duo are young gorgeous girls who describe themselves as ‘Best friends’ inspired by their love for music.

Despite having striking resemblances in physical features, Kataleya and Kandle say they have no blood relationship.

The ladies say Music was not something they wanted to seriously take on as Kataleya wanted to be a pilot and Kandle wanted to be an air hostess.

According to the duo, their fans should expect more good music from them.

