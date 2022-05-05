KAMPALA – Gagamel International boss and singer Moses Sali better known by his stage name Bebe Cool surprised revelers at the ‘Stress Clinic’ on Eid day at Levels Lounge when he delivered a surprise performance.

Although people expected to see Dr. Jose Chameleon as advertised, they were treated to a 30-minute performance, unexpectedly from Bebe Cool just before Dr. Jose Chameleone came on to shut down the jam session.

In his session, Chameleone did songs including Baliwa, Kuma Obwesigwa, Owakabi and Forever among others.

Bebe reminisced on his time building the music industry with the likes of Bobi Wine speaking on the power of unity amongst the musicians.

He urged Ugandans to support Ugandan music and the various platforms and events such as Stress Clinic that have provided top notch avenues to send Ugandan talent to the world.

Bebe Cool did songs like Love you every day, Wire wire, Easy, Gyenvude and his latest Tik Tok among others.

The stress clinic theme nights brings together creatives from different circles from poets, comedians, artists who perform jam sessions.

Its stage has seen a buffet of celebrated Ugandan artists like Madoxx, King Saha, Jamal, Levixone and international stars like Jamaican’s Turbulence, Rwanda’s Bruce Melody among others. Upcoming artists like Lukas blacc, Yo kuki, Kohen Jaycee, Likkle Bangi among others have also graced the Stress Clinic stage.

Related