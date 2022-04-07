KAMPALA – Levels lounge, restaurant and health club held the first edition of the stress clinic theme night with Gagamel band on Monday night.

Besides the band, the lounge received more than they bargained for as Bebe Cool, his son Allan Hendrick gave out their all during the night and to climax it all, Jose Chameleone also made a surprise appearance as well.

The band started performing at 7.30pm before a poetry session at 8:30 and a clear and glow sponsored activation where partygoers participated in the spin and win the game on stage to win whisky, t-shirts and clear and glow skin care products.

At 10pm comedians, Madrat and Chiko took to the stage and cracked the audience’s ribs with different jokes, mainly throwing jibes at each other’s height and weight. They also gave a chance to upcoming comedian Maggie the Bwaiserian to also have a shot at the audience and she didn’t disappoint.

Allan Hendricks and his new compatriot Mr styles, came on stage at 11pm and after a few songs, they were joined by Chameleon who performed with them different songs including his ‘forever’ hit.

With his profound friendship to Bebe Cool, Chameleon this time round came to support Allan and he emphasized it saying that his nemesis doesn’t need support but his son needs it more.

Soon after that, Bebe Cool joined his band and took the night away with songs like Love you everyday, Tik Tok, Gyenvude and many more.

