Renowned DJ and Media Personality Ssuuna Ben has scooped a deal of a lifetime as he is set to rub shoulders with Nigerian superstar and Guinness Pan African Black shines brightest influencer Fireboy at his maiden concert slated for this Saturday, April 30, at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

A mechanic by profession, Ssuuna Ben is a famous Muna Masaka, media personality, and radio DJ that garnered a lot of interest in the country’s social circles after the style of mixing songs with a faster BPM (Beats Per Minute) that he calls ‘Ebiyanyanyanya’ propelled him to popularity.

Ssuuna who now works on Bukedde FM is a man whose audience is completely different from that of Fireboy, and one might wonder what that dynamic will look like.

While he appeals to a local audience. Ssuuna was added to the performance list the “uptown” crowd on Twitter asked that they want to see him perform.

Following the Twitter buzz, event organizer Malembe Lifestyle reached out to him, a deal was closed and they made it official with a poster.

Speaking about Ssuuna Ben’s addition to the lineup, Keith Ashaba from Malembe spoke about Suuna’s genius in engaging with revellers and the universal appeal that music has.

“Music is a universal language that can and should be enjoyed by everyone and Ssuuna Ben gives that to his fans, so he is more than welcome, to take part in the show come Saturday,” said Ashaba.

The certified Muna Buddu will be performing alongside some of Uganda’s Biggest DJs’ and artistes like Sheebah and Navio come Saturday, April 30th. Advance tickets to the show go for Shs40,000 for regular and Shs85,000 for VIP on Quicket. The cover charge at the concert will be Shs70,000 for regular and Shs120,000 for VIP.

