KAMPALA — Nigerian Afro-beats superstar Ademola Addefolahan who is better known as Fireboy DML has confirmed that he will be in Kampala come April 30th for his maiden concert in the Pearl of Africa.

The star couldn’t hide his excitement as he took to his socials to announce and confirm that he will be performing at Lugogo Cricket Oval come Saturday, April 30.

“About time Uganda! 30th April” Fire Boy wrote on his Instagram. The concert is organized by Malembe Lifestyle and sponsored by Guinness.

The brand’s involvement comes as no surprise as the Nigerian star is the face of the Guinness’ Pan African Black Shines Brightest campaign. This is a campaign that champions outstanding individuals making waves in culture across the African continent.

With a music catalogue like Fire Boy’s, it is safe to say that Kampala party animals are in for an epic show.

Advance tickets for the show go for shs40,000 for regular and Shs85,000 for VIP on Quicket. The cover charge at the Concert will be Shs70,000 for regular and Shs120,000 VIP tickets.

