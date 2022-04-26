Three of Uganda’s most amazing voices, Naava Grey, Irene Ntale and Gabbie Ntaate are set to share the stage on May 7, Mothers Day eve, at the ultimate picnic concert experience dubbed ‘Baileys Picnic Safari.’

Trailblazers and trendsetters in their own right, these women have over the years fed us with sweet outstanding musical works that have secured their places among the most influential female musicians of Uganda.

The ladies will headline the refreshing outdoor experience set for Kampala Serena Hotel.

Soul & RnB Safari founder Tshaka Mayanja announced a fresh lineup of this Monday.

Tshaka noted that with the three soulful crooners on the same stage, the picnic edition of the Soul & RnB Safari promises to be an unforgettable premium Ugandan fete with live music and lots of fun.

Black Roots Academy of Soul Band featuring Tonya Michelle Ahenda, Julius Ssese, Yanzi Prudence and Lisa Sonia will also serenade the revellers, while celebrated comedian Salvador and Crystal Newman have been confirmed as the hosts of the premium picnic event.

“Our ambition is to delight and create magical moments for our consumers. The picnic is a great moment for our consumers to enjoy Baileys and music. We picked a blend of some of the best voices in Naava Grey, Irene Ntale and Gabbie Ntaate, to remind the consumers that they can always have memorable moments with our iconic drink- Baileys,” said Baileys Brand Manager, Ms Annette Nakiyaga.

As one of the best female guitarists in the industry and a career that spans over a decade, Irene Ntale has championed many styles of music but, as one of the best live performance artists, she has retained her commitment to providing danceable hits.

Transcending the labels of songwriter or musician, Naava Grey is the ultimate artist. With a powerful voice that takes on the highest of notes with ease, the Afro-soul crooner is known for her soulful music. While she found stardom during a music competition, Naava has forged over a decade spanning career in music and crafted songs that have earned her a strong fan base.

Gabbie Ntaate has used her iconic voice to express her relationship with God. Her conversational approach to song-writing, makes her music feel not only relatable, but like you’re living her experiences with her. Ntaate draws on her own deeply personal experiences in order to write lyrics.

Black Roots band boasts of a foundation of reggae music including blends of jazz, funk, soul and afro-pop. The band leader Tshaka Mayanja is arguably reggae music’s best kept secret.

Select supermarkets inlcuding all Capital Shoppers outlets, will run activations where music lovers will hit two birds with one stone; for every two of Baileys One-litre bottles purchased, one will instantly win a ticket to the Baileys Picnic Safari.

