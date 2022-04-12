KAMPALA – Events Company MasRob has officially joined the entertainment industry.

The events company will now have space for artistes rehearsals, video and audio production, photography and artistes promotion.

The revelation was made on April 9, 2022 where proprietors of the company led by Mr Robinson Masembe hosted the media in their new fully fledged home in Bunga.

The machines and facilities at the home surely attests to the fact that MasRob Events will take the Ugandan music industry a notch higher.

Uganda’s music industry has been evolving over the years and is still growing. This is not just about the songs but the entire process, the audio and video production, artist management and promotion among other things.

With state of the art equipment Mr Robinson Masembe officially launched his events company in a media dinner at his offices in Bunga.

Masembe, an events guru who has been in the business low-key for over three years believes the time is now to change a number of things in the music industry.

MasRob events does a number of activities including, events organization, a recording studio, a rehearsal studio and a make-up studio. He has a stage, sound, lights, band, photography, décor among other things as it is a one stop center for everything an artiste needs.

“I have been in this business for a while now, I would have launched it way back but Covid-19 pulled us back a bit. This however gave us time to go to the drawing board and prepare ourselves better,” he said.

He also hinted on the events lined up throughout the year as they are planning a Masrob Tour that will end in a grand finale at Cricket Oval, an independence concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel and his band concert featuring Kenyan Gospel singers Evelyn Wanjiru, Eve Bahati, Uganda’s Levixone and Gabbie Ntaate.

During the event, there was entertainment from the ‘Let them sing’ band as he took his guests around to show them around the offices and the set of equipment that he has.

