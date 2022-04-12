KAMPALA — After years of a musical hiatus, the long wait is over as Uganda’s finest vocalist Juliana Kanyomozi returns to stage on May 7, Mothers Day, with an ultimate picnic concert experience dubbed ‘Baileys Safari Picnic.’

The Tooro princess returns to the stage where she belongs as the headline act of the first edition of the refreshing outdoor experience set for Kampala Serena Hotel.

Brand Manager, Annet Nakiyaga made the revelation today during a press conference that announced the launch of the first-ever Baileys Safari Picnic. It promises to be an unforgettable fete of live music and great fun as Juliana will be backed by the Myko Ouma Band.

While addressing the press at Guvnor, Juliana revealed why she chose to be part of the Baileys Picnic.

“This is an event that celebrates music and me being someone who loves music I am just honoured. It’s an event that has built a brand over the years when it comes to quality entertainment so I mean any artiste who values music and quality en will be honored to be part,” she said.

Juliana who last performed in 2019 also said that she is looking forward to reconnecting with her fans after a very long break.

“It is also exciting for me because I am just coming back from a very long break and that makes it really special for me to finally reconnect with my fans. I last performed in 2019. Music is my second love and I can’t wait to see my fans during this performance,” she said.

Black Roots Academy of Soul Band featuring Tonya Michelle Ahenda, Julius Ssese, Yanzi Prudence and Lisa Sonia will also serenade the revellers while celebrated comedian Salvador and Crystal Newman will be the MCs of the day.

“Our ambition is to delight and create magical moments for our consumers. The picnic is a delicious moment for our consumers to enjoy Baileys and music. We picked a blend of celebrated artiste Juliana Kanyomozi and Black Roots band to remind the consumers that they can always have a treat with our iconic drink,” said Ms Nakiyaga.

Baileys Picnic Safari is an exciting musical concert that will host a series of multi-talented artists and entertainers.

Juliana Kanyomozi was the first female artist to be crowned artiste of the year in Pearl of Africa Music Awards in 2008. She is applauded for paving the way for female artistes in a male-dominated industry.

Black Roots band boasts of a foundation of reggae music including blends of jazz, funk, soul and afro-pop. The band leader Tshaka Mayanja is arguably reggae music’s best kept secret.

Selected supermarkets will run the activation whereby a purchase of two bottles of Baileys liter gets one an instant ticket to the picnic. These outlets include Capital shoppers, Quality, Game and Standard Supermar ket.

