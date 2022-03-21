KAMPALA — It was an action packed Sunday at Legends Rugby Ground as the Kings College Budo class of 2005-2010 Midnight Express and the class of 2019 Komunu Ballo hosted Match Day 8 of the Red Lion Legends Edition of Budo League season 5.

The Guinness Sponsored season which kicked off in December 2021 is held fortnightly and will run up to June 2022.

Aside from thrilling matches and exciting games like Beer Pong, Giant Jenga, Ludo, Maze, chess, Ring Toss, corn hole and video games, Match Day 8 was crowned off with performances from Ykee Benda and Spice Diana.

Spice Diana teased the Budoian boys with her dance moves as she gave one lucky gentleman only identified as Emma a chance to dance with her on the stage while Benda excited the girls.

The Budo League is a 9 or sometimes 10-a-side (if you have got a lady in your team) football and socializing/networking event for the alumni of King’s College Budo.

The teams are formed by the class years with the top four outfits in the regular season featuring in the main cup semis and later finals (for successful ones) while fifth to eighth-placed sides will feature in the second tier semis and finals also known as the George Semivule Cup.

Related