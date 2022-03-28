With the entertainment industry open and the nightlife back to business as usual, Smirnoff has partnered with NBS Saturday Night Live to give the viewers and consumers an exceptional experience.

The explosive musical show that was birthed during lockdown to keep party animals entertained has since spiced up its show to keep up with the ‘tuli waweru’ development

“As Smirnoff we love creating special moments for our consumers and our partnership with NBSSNL is another opportunity for us to create more exciting moments for our consumers both at home and at hangout places,” said Smirnoff Brand Manager, Annet Nakiyaga

In a bid to take the party from the studio to different hangouts, Smirnoff together with the NBSSNL team are making rounds in different bars.

This Saturday the party was taken to Samito bar and Lounge. The vibrant MC Isaac kept the viewers locked on the show while DJ Desh and Young mone Peter kept them on their feet with an amazing play list. Last Saturday, the team took the party to Levels bar and Restaurant.

In February, the entertainment industry was opened following two years of closure.

