KAMPALA – Every time Chance Nalubega has stepped on stage, she has left a lasting impression, she’s one of those female artistes who works her way around the crowd and Kampala Serena Hotel being one of those venues she does her magic from.

Kabuye Ssemboga on the other hand is not an artiste you will see performing every now and then but when he goes up on the stage, he also works his magic. As for Bebe Cool, there isn’t much to explain. Having done this for more than 20 years, he has earned himself the title of ‘King of showbiz’ and the stage is one of his play areas.

Then there is a new kid on the block. Yo Kuki, who is multi-talented. He plays several instruments and is signed by Bugingo Hannington, one of the directors of Fun factory.

All these people are lined up to perform tomorrow evening at Kampala Serena Hotel for the ‘Grand Return’ of Fun factory’s show.

The comedy outfit will be staging their first show after two years due to Covid. Themed ‘Bringing back the laugh’, this show is anticipated to be one of the best shows this year.

