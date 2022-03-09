The music industry’s hottest kids on the block, Azawi and Zulitums, are slated to thrill revelers at the grand opening of La Terraza bar and lounge.

The Johnnie Walker sponsored mega opening is set for tomorrow, March 10th, 2022.

The environs of the lounge will not be new to Kampala’s party loving demographic as they will be occupying space formerly occupied by Sky Lounge.

The rooftop lounge party is to be kept in motion all night by city deejays Kasbaby, Dash, Fem and Tonny.

The lounge’s grand opening is expected to be highly coveted as seasoned organizers eventix marketing and muchachos will partner with Johnnie Walker to take charge of the night’s proceedings.

This comes in the event that Johnnie Walker has been refurbishing popular upscale nightspots in Kampala with the premium scotch whiskey’s branding in order to give the hangouts a much more polished and premium feel.

La Terraza is anticipated to be one of Kampala’s hottest nightspots as it is projected to give the upscale, fun loving party animals some of the finest and most innovative party experiences offered in the capital.

