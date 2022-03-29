Nigerian singer, songwriter and RnB sensation Fireboy DML has been confirmed for a Kampala concert slated for Saturday, April 30 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The announcement comes after the show organisers Malembe Lifestyle inked a deal to have Guinness Uganda as the event’s major sponsor.

Guinness coming on board for the concert is no surprise as Fireboy is the Pan African influencer for the brand’s “Black Shines Brightest” campaign. The campaign champions new talent and those making waves in culture across the continent.

From his breakthrough in 2019, Fireboy has pushed the envelope and reshaped the face of Afrobeats and African Music in general.

He has embodied the “Black shines Brightest” spirit with his creative genius and collaborations that have seen him work with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry like Ed Sheeran on the remix of his hit single Peru and his recent collaboration with international superstar and queen of Pop Madonna on the remix of her 90s’ hit single Frozen.

With a music catalogue boasting several hits like Vibration, What If I Say and Peru that have garnered enormous airplay in Uganda, Fireboy is a star the country can’t wait to see.

Prudence Mutembei, Uganda Breweries Premium Beers Brand Manager, spoke on Guinness’ association with Fireboy and why his Kampala concert is significant for the brand.

“This concert for us is not just a concert. It is a way of highlighting and celebrating individuals across the continent who inspire each other, as well as real culture makers that have continued to set trends and own the spaces which they occupy. Fireboy is one of the stars that are shining brightest on the continent,” says Mutembei.

Fireboy is signed to YBNL Nation, a record label founded by veteran Nigerian rapper Olamide. The concert won’t just be a Nigerian affair as several of Uganda’s shining stars are booked to perform.

Advance tickets for the show go for Shs40,000 for regular and Shs85,000 for VIP on Quicket. The cover charge at the concert will be Shs70,000 for regular and Shs120,000 for VIP tickets.

Related