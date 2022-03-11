This Saturday, Kampala’s most fashionable Kings and Queens will be taking over your socials with the upcoming Dress up & Brunch event proudly sponsored by the world’s definitive gin, Tanqueray.

The event that will be held at the Protea Marriott Hotel, Kololo will host guests and fashion enthusiasts to the finest fashion aesthetics. Every moment and every turn promises to be “gram-worthy” and glamourous.

This leaves one with an immediate-thought about the impressionable nature of this Tanqueray brunch affair. With the ‘grammable ‘moments at stake, this is what guests should consider in order to dress to impress.

For the ladies, it is essential that you look out for heels as a must, keeping in mind that comfort is key since brunches are naturally a daytime agenda. There are a variety of collections that women can select from like the block heels, strap heels, wedges, stilettos, with the most-favored go-to being the colorless (see-through) heels.

The serene premium set up at the venue calls for colorful and flamboyant outfits just like the name of the event. Guests can make bold statements by playing with bright colors and trendy outfits because for 10 precious seconds, one can leave a lasting impression anytime, anywhere.

For the gents, sneaker heads have it easy. Pairing a gentle and casual smart outfit with fresh sneakers on a Saturday will earn you double-takes, throw in some fine perfume and the ladies will be swooning.

They are super comfy and together with fine detailed jewelry, your look would be complete.

Those who would rather go for the suited-up look would be doing themselves justice since the dress code for the day is indeed “Classy and Chic.”

