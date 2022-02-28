KAMPALA —Uganda’s leading beauty care brand Radiant Cosmetics was onsite with a mobile saloon as lovers of cold beer, live music and sizzling grilled meat gathered for the much-anticipated return of the Roast and Rhyme festival on Sunday.

Partnering with celebrity stylist Ice Kenny, Radiant offered classy touch ups, styling, product sampling and gift hampers at the first Roast and Rhyme edition held at its home at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo since March 2020 – almost two years ago.

Senior Brand Manager Stephen Mukisa said as a brand they were glad to be back on social scene welcoming the public back “outside” with the signature picnic-themed afternoon on the shores of Lake Victoria.

“As Radiant we were at Roast and Rhyme with a lone mission to make people Look Good and Feel Great. Our customers have been coming to the Radiant booth and getting the ability to step out into the event looking gorgeous and have so much fun,” Mr. Mukisa told journalists.

He added, “Our brand lives for the African woman, we make products for African hair and appeals to fun-loving lady so we felt we would be party of this event in a big way.”

Revelers had a good time in a chill, laid-back environment surrounded by friends and loved ones, enjoying games like Matatu and Ludo, while being soothed by the live sounds of reggae and ragga music performed by Ugandan artists.

