Tuliwawelu is the motto for Ugandans since the government lifted the two-year curfew that had put a stop to all kinds of gatherings especially within the entertainment industry. The Luganda word is a slang that was picked up by many party animals to loosely mean “We are outside”.

This was the slogan and attitude that the party animals gave during Nigerian singer songwriter Chike’s A Night With Chike show that took place last night at the Kampala Serena Hotel. The show that was sponsored by Baileys felt like a weekend in 2019 when Ugandans did not know of a global pandemic that would halt their entertainment.

Starting off with an interlude from the Akadope Band, guests were treated to Allan Toniks whose “Romance” hit song sent love waves through the Serena. His performance was then followed by songbird Naava Grey’s heavenly performance with songs like “ Alib’omu”, “Omooyo” and “So Kalami” turning guests into pro singers as they sang along to every word.

Naava was flanked by newbie Zulitums who performed his hit songs “Oluvanyuma” “Easy” and “One Minute” for the first time at a concert since his breakthrough two years ago during the pandemic. With Baileys cream on the lios, Malembe Lifestyle organising and Fenon on the set, the look and feel of Victoria Hall was just magical.

As the crowd warmed up for what was about to be an enthralling night, Daddy Andre hit the stage. Performing some of his biggest club bangers like “ Sikikuweeka”,“ You and me”, “Andele” and “Mwana Wabandi” the fully packed Victoria Hall turned into a certified club with guests and revellers on their feet and onto the dance floor. He was also flanked by Levixon who gave revellers a taste of Jesus performing his hit song “Kikibombe”.

No sooner had they left the stage, than the main man himself Chike stepped onto the stage. Ushered by hosts, Timothy Code, Tracy Kababito and NTV’s Sammy Gidion Wetala Chike went straight to work.

The star kicked off his show with a tribute to fallen singer Moses Radio, performing his hit song “Take My Breath Away”. Clad in African inspired print, Chike then dived straight into performing some of his hit songs like “Insecure”, “Out of Love”, “Loco” a song he recorded with Uganda’s Rema, working the crowd with his engaging interludes, energetic performance and live band prowess; the man was a sight to see.

However, the highlight of the night was the exact moment he stepped down from the stage and into the crowd, which sent waves throughout the Serena as girls got to touch and dance with the star. He closed of his performance with crowd favourites “Roju”,“If You No Love” and “ Running to You”. With a bare chest and angelic voice everyone was up, singing, dancing and glued to the dance floor.

Speaking to media at the event, Baileys Brand Manager, Annette Nakiyaga promised even bigger experiences as the year progresses.

“There is no better way to open up Uganda’s social scene like what we have experienced today, like I had said earlier, this show was about us celebrating love but also connecting with our consumers and bringing them a wholesome and lovely experience. This is not the last of it but just the beginning. We are committed to bringing on the good times and creating beautiful memories,” said Nakiyaga.

The night ended with an after party that was held at the same venue with Fem DJ and DJ SSESE, and DJ SPINNY taking revellers right into the wee hours of the morning.

