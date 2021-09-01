ABUJA – Nigerian sensational singer Ikuforiji Abdulrahman Olaitan better known by his stage name Oxlade has become one of the most sought after young Nigerian super stars.

Famous for his unique sound and hypnotic melodies, Oxlade has experienced global success with his Oxygen EP that had the breakthrough hit single ‘Away’ which was named in rolling stones top 50 songs of 2020.

He has now dropped his new single dubbed ‘Ojuju’ which he describes as a story of a divine creature being afraid of falling in love, a side that exposes a weak side of the being.

“But when someone is in love, they fear nothing.

Being in love is a beautiful feeling. You just cannot get enough of that person, you cannot imagine a day without that person in your life and you just keep wanting more of that same person every single day,” he commented about the song.

Oxlade is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of African music and culture to pioneer a future wave. He has used his music and his platform to fight for social justice.

He was one of the most vocal artists during last years END SARS protests and has carved himself out a spot as one of the key voices of the Nigerian youth.

The singer has also collaborated with Fireboy Dml, Davido, Ycee, Tone of the UK’S biggest grime stars Sneakbo and a host of others.

He has Oxlade continued to give us smash hits such as DKT which charted in Apple music top 10 across Africa.

His incredible vocals are those to reckon with and we can only wait with anticipation for what he has in store with his next project and what good sounds he will have for the fans.

“This song and my upcoming project are my gift to Africa’s youth. We are one and go through the same struggles. I know my fans across Africa already know this because they feel the message and my love for them through all my music,” he said.

