KAMPALA – Spin master DVJ Mercy Pro has also joined the long list of entertainment stakeholders who have claimed that Covid-19 forced them to suspend staging their live shows.

The DJ revealed how he was forced to halt his maiden ‘Mercy Mercy Cite’ show because he could not stand staging it online saying he felt it would be unfair to him as a brand.

“I decided to put my show on halt because I felt it would be unfair for me to stage my first concert virtually,” he said.

Mercy who was on his daily show via an entertainment show at a local TV station had his co-hosts lure him to stage his maiden show virtually, but declined saying he will wait till curfew is lifted and when events openly resume.

In his submissions, his fellow DJ, Roja mocked him saying that if he waits for the lockdown to be lifted in order to stage his concert, he will do it with grey hair but he seemed unbothered as he maintained that he wants his concert to have a live audience.

Last year, a number of celebrities’ concerts were suspended due to Covid-19, and others who had not yet set dates for their concerts also claimed that the infectious disease cut their plans short.

It is without a doubt the music industry is one of those sectors that have been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the hardships that have as well hit many artists ever since Covid came to Uganda, quite a number of them did not sit back and sulk but adjusted and adapted to the situation.

Some creative artists like National Unity Platform Principal and former presidential Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine, Sheebah Karungi, Spice Diana, put up online concerts to keep their fans entertained.

This was however not sustainable as they were not earning from the concert yet they were used to performing at a fee. The feel was also not the same as these were used to performing for audiences and not just cameras.

