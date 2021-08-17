KAMPALA – Singer Ykee Benda has outed his latest album Kirabo, a follow up to his debut Kireka Boy.

Kirabo, a Luganda word loosely translating to gift is Ykee Benda’s second studio album.

Having successfully started his own recording label, Mpaka Records, where he also signed on a sensational artist, Dre Cali, Ykee Benda has had enough time and experience to create what he considers his gift to the fans.

According to the ‘Superman’ singer, Kirabo is a testament of the five years Ykee Benda has spent in the industry, a journey of growth, challenges and the birth of new relationships.

“This album has been an exciting challenge to me. I wanted to show the world what I am made of from what my fans were used to and show them new sounds and genres. I wanted to do something for everyone,” he said.

In July, Banange, a love ballad celebrating traditional African union one of the singles on the album, featuring Lydia Jazmine was released.

Mi amor is a love song celebrating a journey between lovers. More love ballads like Liso ku Liso featuring Dre Cali, Sweet, a record that has a twist of R&B, Celebrating love and beauty, the song that allowed Ykee Benda dig deeper in himself and create something different.

Infusing guitar maestro Myco Ouma on Malahiika which is based on a true story of secret love relations and the discovery of soulmates is refreshing. The vibe and melody on Weekend will put you in a good mood each time you listen to it after a long week.

Control Me is an Afro touch groovy mellow song that will remind you a lot of the original Ykee Benda.

Ykee also worked with Uncle Austin from Rwanda in the song Umbrella which is yet another exciting one.

The collaboration between Ykee Benda and Tekno Miles on Magic which has the exquisite touch of Producer Selebobo, was recorded in 2018.

The album title Kirabo is a love story of patience and determination that we all go through in life and love.

