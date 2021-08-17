KAMPALA – Singer Sama Sojah has asked people to respect the fallen music hero Moses Nakintinje alias Mowzey Radio and stop comparing the late to Dre Cali and himself (Sama Sojah).

Since breaking onto the music scene a few years ago, rising singer Sama Sojah, real name Ivan Tony Kizito, has been likened to the late Mowzey Radio.

Several music fans believe the Red Zone Entertainment singer’s definitive looks, fashion, music style and vocals have a close resemblance to the fallen singer’s.

The same has been said of Mpaka Records singer Dre Cali whose music style, vocals, and lyricism are also pointed out as similar to Radio’s.

The duo have had a smooth ride for the start of their careers and they accord each other respect and have often done the same for the late Radio who they say was a big inspiration to their joining the music industry.

Sama Sojah has now come out to urge fans and media to stop drawing comparisons between them and Radio.

According to Sama, they (him and Dre Cali) still have a long way to attain that ‘Radio’ status in the music industry.

While speaking on an entertainment show on a local TV station, Sama Sojah noted that he is nowhere to be compared to the music legend Radio.

“You should stop comparing me and Dre Cali to the late Mowzey Radio because we haven’t got anywhere close to him and what he sang,” he said.

The two artists, Dre Cali and Sama Sojah have been ranked high as huge prospects in the local music industry.

