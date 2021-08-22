KAMPALA – Singer Branic Benzie is hopeful that one day he will win Uganda her second BET Award when his musical talent gets exposed to different nations around the world.

Appearing on a local entertainment radio show, Branic Benzie shared his dream about what he intends to achieve in the music industry and asked listeners to follow him on his social media accounts as he has lots of good music in store and on his online platforms like YouTube.

“I dream of winning Uganda a BET award just like Eddy Kenzo did,” he said.

Branic Benz is a Singer, songwriter, and producer best known for his soft melodious sound. He has a number of singles to his name in the recent past and some few collaboration songs featuring the likes of David Lutaalo among other.

The ‘Hug’ singer is not the first person to dream of bringing a second BET Award to Uganda. In July 2020, rapper Big Tril (born Rowland Kaiza) opened up on how he dreams of winning Uganda her second BET award.

The Parte After Parte singer spoke his mind through his Twitter account.

“I will one time bring a BET award in Uganda, So help me God.”

It should be recalled that when Big Tril bragged of winning Uganda her first Grammy, he came under fire when keyboard warriors launched an attack on him claiming that he had skipped lots of levels to hop on the dream of winning a Grammy.

The only Ugandan who owns a BET Award currently is Big Talent Ent. C.E.O Eddy Kenzo who won the Viewers’ Choice award in 2015.

