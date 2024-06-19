KAMPALA, UGANDA – Kiteezi Samaritan, a local charity organization affiliated with International Samaritan, has secured UGX 960 million in funding to construct a state-of-the-art Family Life Center for women in the Kiteezi garbage dump community.

“We’ve secured funding of UGX 960 million to build this facility, with construction starting in August and expected completion by April next year,” said David Kafambe, Executive Director of Kiteezi Samaritan. “Our goal is to create a thriving Family Life Center that serves as a hub for innovation, skill-building, and community development.”

Mr. Kafambe explained that the inclusive space will cater to everyone, including those working at the dumpsite and community members. “We aim to introduce computer training and various skills development programs for our community. This hub will foster innovation, encouraging individuals to develop new ideas that align with our programs,” said Kafambe. “Currently, we support 75 families, but our long-term vision is to expand our reach to over 300 families in the next five years, benefiting the entire community.”

Mr. Mike Tenbusch, President of International Samaritan, who is on a working visit to Uganda, laid the foundation stone on Tuesday, June 18. The Family Life Center, whose construction works are expected to commence in August, will provide skills training and livelihood enhancement programs to support women in the community.

“I’m constantly inspired by the women I’ve met here,” said Tenbusch. “Their energy is contagious, and I leave here feeling more energized and encouraged than when I arrived.”

He added, “This Family Life Center will provide a safe space for women to learn new skills, access resources, and build a better future for themselves and their families. We are committed to supporting the community and empowering women to become change-makers.”

Tom Muwonge, Mayor of Kansangaati Town Council, appreciated the role of Kiteezi Samaritan in supporting the community. “We appreciate the role that organizations like Kiteezi Samaritan play in supporting up to 75 children under scholarship and fellowship, from nursery to university levels,” said Muwonge. “As leaders, we are overwhelmed by the number of women seeking support to take their children back to school. Many single mothers are struggling to make ends meet, and we recognize the importance of organizations like Kiteezi Samaritan in providing crucial support to our community.”

The Family Life Center is expected to make a significant impact on the lives of women in the Kiteezi garbage dump community, providing them with the tools and resources needed to improve their livelihoods and create a better future for themselves and their families.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Related