Pilsner Lager and Uganda Waragi, set up the first-ever cultural village at the 8th Edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) that showcased the unique and diverse Uganda cultural experiences.

The different cultural clusters showcased their unique cultures through food, fashion, music, and dance as evidence by traditional dance troupes that paid homage to various tribes throughout the day.

The three-day Expo kicked off on May 23rd at Speke Resort Munyonyo drawing hundreds of visitors from around the world to experience Uganda’s Tourism offerings including its diverse cultural heritage.

” Pilsner Lager is firmly rooted within Ugandan culture and the primary goal of curating the first-ever Cultural Village at the Expo is to highlight and recognize the unique cultural offerings with the rest of the world,” said Edgar Kihumuro the Pilsner Lager Brand Manager.

Uganda Waragi also offered attendees a taste of Ugandan hospitality with a colorful Lemon and Ginger experience.

Cortina Rosemary Akot the team leader Northern Uganda Tourism Cluster thanked Pilsner and Uganda Waragi for availing the first ever Cultural village and their support towards cultural preservation.

“The cultural Village has given the regional clusters a platform to recreate and demonstrate our cultural experiences to the world at large”, she added.

The event not only promoted tourism but also celebrated the rich cultural tapestry that makes Uganda the Pearl of Africa.

